A trophy followed by tirades and ugly defeats. José Mourinho’s turbulent stay at Roma is finished

ROME (AP) — Roma has announced that José Mourinho is leaving the club “with immediate effect.” The move ends an at times successful but also turbulent stay in the Italian capital for the veteran coach. The announcement comes two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left Roma in ninth place in Serie A and at risk of missing the Champions League for a sixth straight season. Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June. He led the Giallorossi to the UEFA Conference League title in his first season and Roma was a Europa League finalist last season. But Mourinho also got into trouble for his protests aimed at referees.

