A tough win for Casper Ruud and an upset loss for Andrey Rublev at the Hamburg European Open

By The Associated Press
Russia's Andrei Rublev reacts during his round of sixteen match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier during the Hamburg Open tennis tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcus Brandt]

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Casper Ruud fought back from a poor first set to beat Cristian Garin at the clay-court Hamburg European Open. French Open runner-up Ruud won 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 for a place in the quarterfinals. Daniel Altmaier upset Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in a second-round match. Nineteen-year-old German Noma Noha Akugue reached the semifinals in her first WTA main draw by beating Martina Trevisan 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

