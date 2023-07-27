A tough win for Casper Ruud and an upset loss for Andrey Rublev at the Hamburg European Open

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Casper Ruud fought back from a poor first set to beat Cristian Garin at the clay-court Hamburg European Open. French Open runner-up Ruud won 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 for a place in the quarterfinals. Daniel Altmaier upset Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in a second-round match. Nineteen-year-old German Noma Noha Akugue reached the semifinals in her first WTA main draw by beating Martina Trevisan 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

