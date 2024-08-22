A team in a basketball tournament in Russia is usurping the name and colors of Colombia

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — A team that played in a basketball tournament in Russia usurped the colors and name of the Colombian national team. That’s according to the Colombian Basketball Federation which has threatened to take legal action “for the improper use of our image and logo.” The federation says it never received a formal proposal to participate in the Friendship Cup in the Russian city of Perm. The team was routed 155-53 by a local Perm squad. The president of the Russian federation, former NBA player Andrei Kirilenko, says they did nothing improper. The team wearing Colombia’s colors was scheduled to play Russia on Friday but the game was canceled.

