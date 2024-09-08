A season of high expectations begins with a thud for the Atlanta Falcons

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) loses the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

ATLANTA (AP) — A season of high expectations began with a thud for the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins struggled in his debut, hardly looking like a $180 million quarterback. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was sold out, but sounded more like Pittsburgh South at times. And even with the Steelers forced to go with backup quarterback Justin Fields, they prevailed 18-10. One week into the 2024 campaign, the Falcons find themselves in a familiar place. They have a losing record, which is how their last six seasons ended. It doesn’t get any easier from here, with a game next Monday night in Philadelphia against the Eagles, followed by a home contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

