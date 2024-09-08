A season of high expectations begins with a thud for the Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — A season of high expectations began with a thud for the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins struggled in his debut, hardly looking like a $180 million quarterback. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was sold out, but sounded more like Pittsburgh South at times. And even with the Steelers forced to go with backup quarterback Justin Fields, they prevailed 18-10. One week into the 2024 campaign, the Falcons find themselves in a familiar place. They have a losing record, which is how their last six seasons ended. It doesn’t get any easier from here, with a game next Monday night in Philadelphia against the Eagles, followed by a home contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

