A record-tying 9 NFL teams have lost at least 6 games in the 1st 8 weeks

The NFL has been on a race to the bottom this season. A record-tying nine teams have already lost at least six games in the first eight weeks of the season as many fan bases have already turned their focus from playoff races to draft prospects and positioning. The only other season when nine teams lost at least six times in the first eight weeks came in 2000. Miami can join that group with a loss on Sunday in Buffalo after having an early bye in Week 6.

