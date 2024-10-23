A record 80 foreign horses are pre-entered for Breeders’ Cup world championships at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Fierceness, Ireland-based City of Troy and Forever Young from Japan are among a full field of 14 horses for the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic next month at Del Mar. The Classic field is among the 212 horses, including a record 80 from overseas, that have been pre-entered for the world championships on Nov. 1 and 2 near San Diego. Fourteen races worth more than $34 million will be held at Del Mar, which is hosting for the third time. Preakness winner Seize the Grey is pre-entered in the $1 million Dirt Mile. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is skipping the Breeders’ Cup, while Belmont winner Dornoch has been retired.

