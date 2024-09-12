A QB debate could be brewing in Pittsburgh. Justin Fields wants no part of it

A quarterback debate could be brewing in Pittsburgh. Justin Fields says he wants no part of it. Fields will make his second start for the Steelers on Sunday in place of an injured Russell Wilson. Fields avoided mistakes in a season-opening win over Atlanta, with coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith praising his poise. Wilson says his injured calf is getting better but he is focusing on helping Fields get familiar with Denver, where Wilson played for two seasons before getting cut in March. The Steelers are searching for their first 2-0 start since 2020.

