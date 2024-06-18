A postseason like almost none other for Luka Doncic, even without a title

Luka Doncic’s first trip to the NBA Finals didn’t result in his first championship. That said, the Dallas star most definitely left his mark on these playoffs. Doncic finished the postseason as the NBA’s leader in points (635), rebounds (208) and assists (178). He’s only the second player in NBA history to finish the postseason as the leader in all three of those categories. It also happened last year — when Denver’s Nikola Jokic pulled off the feat.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.