A Penn State alum took Jahiem White into her home. The West Virginia RB calls her godmother

West Virginia’s Jahiem White became one of the nation’s top freshman running backs last year. It was a rise whose origins came through the kindness of a new teacher and her family. White grew up in Miami, raised by a single mom simply trying to make ends meet. He wasn’t happy when she moved the family to York, Pennsylvania, where she had other relatives. That’s where White met his sixth-grade teacher. Amanda Poff. Eventually, Poff and her husband welcomed White into their home permanently. White went to school two hours from Penn State’s campus. He’ll get the chance to play the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions for the first time Saturday.

