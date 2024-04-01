A pair of DJs going to the Final Four after coming together at North Carolina State

DALLAS (AP) — North Carolina State and its two DJs are going to the NCAA Final Four. DJ Horne got a chance to play at home when he transferred to North Carolina State this season after starting for two other schools. Big body DJ Burns Jr. wasn’t really sure how things were going to play out when he put his name into the transfer portal two years ago. Now they are going to be on college basketball’s biggest stage with a Wolfpack team that hasn’t been there since winning it all for the late Jim Valvano in 1983. The Wolfpack play Purdue in the national semifinals Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

