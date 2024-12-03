A no-no and big homer among the moments new Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka already had in Texas

Kyle Higashioka has already had some memorable moments at the home of the Texas Rangers. He caught a no-hitter there and later hit a home run on the same day that Aaron Judge set the American League single-season record with his 62nd homer. Now that will be home for Higashioka. He signed a $13.5 million, two-year contract with the Rangers, who wanted to pair the 34-year-old veteran catcher with past All-Star and Gold Glove winner Jonah Heim. Higashioka said Tuesday that he’s ready to make some more memories in Texas. The former Yankees catcher set career highs with 17 homers and 45 RBIs in 84 games for San Diego this year.

