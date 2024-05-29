A nice guy: Many in baseball remember scorned and suddenly retired umpire Ángel Hernández fondly

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After further review, maybe Ángel Hernández wasn’t that bad of a guy. That seemed to be the prevailing sentiment among major league managers and players who reacted to the sudden retirement of the longtime and often scorned umpire, whose big league career began more than three decades ago. Most of those who spoke about the 62-year-old Hernández mentioned his long tenure and pleasant personal interactions rather than any beefs over missed calls or ejections. Some had reactions that were open to interpretation and some simply declined to comment. Some players said they will miss him.

