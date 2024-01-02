A new year brings the largest field ever to Kapalua for PGA Tour start

The PGA Tour has started the new year at Kapalua since 1999 and this year is no exception. But it’s not quite the same tournament. The new name is The Sentry because it no longer is for winners only. The 59-man field includes all PGA Tour winners from 2023 along with anyone who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup. It’s the first of eight signature events with a $20 million purse. The defending champion is Jon Rahm. He won’t be at Kapalua because the PGA Tour suspended him when he joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf League.

