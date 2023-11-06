A new Ibra: Arijon Ibrahimović scores 1 and sets up another in Frosinone win over Empoli

ROME (AP) — There’s a new Ibrahimović making waves in Serie A. Arijon Ibrahimović set up one goal and then scored another for Frosinone in a 2-1 win over Empoli. The 17-year-old midfielder became the youngest player in Europe’s top five leagues this season to score and assist in the same match. He grew up admiring the recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimović. Promoted Frosinone moved up to 11th place while Empoli remained second to last.

