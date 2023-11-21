A new European tour season starts in Australia and South Africa

The European tour goes from the end of the season to a start of a new one in the span of four days. The 2023-24 season starts this week with two co-sanctioned tournaments. The Australian PGA is at Royal Queensland and features defending champion Cameron Smith and Adam Scott. The Joburg Open is in South Africa and has a weaker field. The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour won’t play again until their next season starts in January. At stake for some players is trying to finish in the top 50 in the world ranking to get in the Masters.

