A new cricket league is underway in the busy US sports market. Organizers believe it can stick

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Fans in the stands watch the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders compete in a Major League Cricket match in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Major League Cricket’s inaugural tournament, six teams strong with rosters peppered with players from South Asia, is in full swing. Organizers hope the tourney and its new, sped-up version of cricket helps establish a U.S. foothold for a sport with a vast international following but little interest so far among American fans. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A new U.S. pro cricket league has made its debut in Texas. Major League Cricket organizers believe the time is right for getting cricket to stick in a country that knows precious little about the game. A former minor league baseball stadium in the Dallas area has been converted into a cricket pitch. The tournament-style format is temporary. The plan is for a home-and-home league involving the six cities currently represented. That’s several years down the road. A competitive salary cap has brought plenty of the sport’s top players. Co-founder Sameer Mehta says investors are in it for the long haul.

