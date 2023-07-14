A mother-daughter duo from Ohio is a rare example of a woman coaching a woman at Wimbledon

By HOWARD FENDRICH The Associated Press
Caty McNally stands on court as her and playing partner Ashlyn Krueger, not in photo, of the United States play against Caroline Garcia of France and Luisa Stefani of Brazil in a first-round women's doubles match at Wimbledon on July 8, 2023. McNally, a 21-year-old tennis player from Ohio, was one of six of 128 entrants in women's singles at Wimbledon who has a female coach, about 5%. The women's professional tennis tour hopes to increase the number of women coaching at the sport's top level and has started a program to help aspiring coaches get there. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Howard Fendrich]

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Caty McNally is one of the few women who played at Wimbledon with a female coach — her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally. There are just 13 women ranked in the Top 200 with a female coach; four of those coaches are the player’s mother. McNally wishes female coaches weren’t so rare at the pro level. She thinks there would be a different vibe on tour if the locker room were filled with female coaches, the way the men’s locker room is filled with male coaches. The WTA is hoping to increase the number of women in that role at the highest levels of tennis.

