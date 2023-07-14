A mother-daughter duo from Ohio is a rare example of a woman coaching a woman at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Caty McNally is one of the few women who played at Wimbledon with a female coach — her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally. There are just 13 women ranked in the Top 200 with a female coach; four of those coaches are the player’s mother. McNally wishes female coaches weren’t so rare at the pro level. She thinks there would be a different vibe on tour if the locker room were filled with female coaches, the way the men’s locker room is filled with male coaches. The WTA is hoping to increase the number of women in that role at the highest levels of tennis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.