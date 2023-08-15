A more comfortable Micah McFadden is leading in the race for the Giants’ ILB spot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants came to training camp in need of an inside linebacker to start next to veteran free agent Bobby Okereke. Jarrad Davis was expected to occupy it but he injured a knee before camp. That left second-year linebackers Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden to fight for the spot. Beavers missed all of last season with a knee injury but appeared to have the early edge. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Tuesday said McFadden is not only challenging Beavers, he has taken over the lead in the race for the job. The season opens in less than a month.

