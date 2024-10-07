A more comfortable Connor Bedard is hoping to put together a big second season with the Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard is usually one of the first players on the ice and one of the last players to leave when practice is over. In many ways, Bedard is the same guy as he begins his second season with the Chicago Blackhawks. In some subtle ways, he is a different person and player than he was a year ago. Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno says Bedard “is more comfortable in his skin” than he was during his rookie year. The 19-year-old Bedard says he is looking forward to applying everything he has learned so far in his second season in the league.

