A mix of Beckham and Gazza, Man City’s Grealish emerging as the face of English soccer
By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
FILE - Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Grealish has emerged as the face of English soccer and is starting to add trophies to his growing list of endorsement deals that already include Gucci and PUMA. The Manchester City midfielder has the skill and playfulness of Paul Gascoigne and the boyish charm and marketability of David Beckham. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]
Jack Grealish has emerged as the face of English soccer and is starting to add trophies to his growing list of endorsement deals that already include Gucci and Puma. The Manchester City midfielder has the skill and playfulness of Paul Gascoigne and the boyish charm and marketability of David Beckham. It’s a potent mix that sees him described by one marketing expert as a “sports lifestyle icon.” Grealish is now a key part of a City team seeking to clinch the second leg of a treble of major titles this season by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FILE - Manchester City's Jack Grealish, foreground, controls the ball during the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Grealish has emerged as the face of English soccer and is starting to add trophies to his growing list of endorsement deals that already include Gucci and PUMA. The Manchester City midfielder has the skill and playfulness of Paul Gascoigne and the boyish charm and marketability of David Beckham. It's a potent mix that sees him described by one marketing expert as a “sports lifestyle icon.” (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Cliff
FILE - Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates after teammate Kevin De Bruyne scored the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Grealish has emerged as the face of English soccer and is starting to add trophies to his growing list of endorsement deals that already include Gucci and PUMA. The Manchester City midfielder has the skill and playfulness of Paul Gascoigne and the boyish charm and marketability of David Beckham. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)