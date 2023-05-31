A mix of Beckham and Gazza, Man City’s Grealish emerging as the face of English soccer

Jack Grealish has emerged as the face of English soccer and is starting to add trophies to his growing list of endorsement deals that already include Gucci and Puma. The Manchester City midfielder has the skill and playfulness of Paul Gascoigne and the boyish charm and marketability of David Beckham. It’s a potent mix that sees him described by one marketing expert as a “sports lifestyle icon.” Grealish is now a key part of a City team seeking to clinch the second leg of a treble of major titles this season by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

