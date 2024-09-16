A member of the sideline chain crew carted off after a fall in third quarter of Bears-Texans game

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who was holding the chains on the sideline at Sunday night’s Bears-Texans game was carted off the field after tripping and falling to the ground in the third quarter. The man tripped over 20-yard line marker while backing up to avoid players who were coming at him on a play early in the third quarter. He fell backward to the ground and hit his head. There was no immediate word on his condition.

