A meeting of baseball’s oldest managers with Washington back in Texas to face Bochy-led Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The last time Ron Washington and Bruce Bochy had managed against each other in Texas was during the 2010 World Series. Baseball’s oldest two managers are facing each other in a three-game series there this weekend. The 72-year-old Washington is back as a visiting manager for the first time with the Los Angeles Angels. Washington and the 69-year-old Bochy are the only managers to take Texas to the World Series. The Rangers won their first championship last year in Bochy’s first season with them. Washington took them to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. They lost the first one in five games to Bochy’s San Francisco Giants.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.