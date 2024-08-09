A masked Noah Lyles accepts his bronze medal in the 200-meter final

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — American sprinter Noah Lyles wore a protective mask while accepting his bronze medal in the 200-meter final. Lyles tested positive for COVID-19 not long after winning the men’s 100 meters. He says he was feeling about 90-95 percent when he finished behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and American teammate Kenneth Bednarek in the 200 final. Lyles sported a black N95 mask while wearing a blue tracksuit during the medal ceremony. Lyles did not participate in the men’s 4×100 relay final. The Americans were disqualified after a shaky exchange between Christian Coleman and Bednarek early in the race.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.