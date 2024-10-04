A Maldini is in the Italy squad for the first time in 22 years

MILAN (AP) — For the first time in 22 years, there is a Maldini in the Italy squad. Daniel Maldini has been called up by Italy coach Luciano Spalletti for Nations League matches and could follow in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, both former Italy captains. The 22-year-old Maldini, a forward, plays for Monza after coming through the ranks at AC Milan. Italy plays Belgium in Rome on Oct. 10 and Israel in Udine four days later.

