A low-ranked American tennis player is banned after testing positive for marijuana at a tournament

LONDON (AP) — A low-ranked American tennis player from the University of North Carolina has been suspended for two years after testing positive for marijuana during an ATP Challenger tournament. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the penalty on Tuesday. Casey Kania failed the in-competition drug test at Cary, North Carolina, last August. He is a 21-year-old with a career-high doubles ranking of 1,317th and career earnings of less than $500, according to the ATP website. The ITIA said Kania was unable to show he bore no fault for the violation, but the agency did accept that the player “did not intentionally breach the provisions” of the sport’s anti-doping program.

