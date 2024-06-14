A look at the teams in the Copa America

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and CARLOS RODRIGUEZ The Associated Press
FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Uruguay at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Two players regarded as key for Argentina's renovation will be in the United States for the tournament, Brighton left back Valentín Barco and Monza striker Valentín Carboni. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello]
A look at the groups for the Copa America.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.