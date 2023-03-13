A look at the latest scandal involving Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer was rocked last month when it became public that Barcelona might have paid millions of euros to benefit from refereeing decisions for several years. Barcelona was paying a company that belonged to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. The club has denied wrongdoing but is being widely criticized across Spain. The payments also led prosecutors to formally accuse the club of corruption in sports, fraudulent management and falsification of mercantile documentation.

