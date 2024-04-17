A look at some previous lifetime bans from professional team sports leagues

Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter is not the first person to receive a lifetime ban from a professional sports league in North America. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver imposed the ban after a league probe found Porter disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games. There have been other bans from pro leagues, from Pete Rose to Donald Sterling to players from the Chicago White Sox after the 1919 World Series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.