A look at some previous lifetime bans from professional team sports leagues

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Pete Rose flies out in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, July 24, 1978, at New York's Shea Stadium. Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an investigation for Major League Baseball by lawyer John Dowd found the all-time hit leader placed bets on the Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/G. Paul Burnett]

Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter is not the first person to receive a lifetime ban from a professional sports league in North America. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver imposed the ban after a league probe found Porter disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games. There have been other bans from pro leagues, from Pete Rose to Donald Sterling to players from the Chicago White Sox after the 1919 World Series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.