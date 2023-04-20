A look at some of best and worst draft trade-up for QBs

Trading up to draft a quarterback in the first round has become commonplace in recent years with it happening 17 times in the past 12 drafts. Carolina is expected to be the 18th team to do it since 2011 after trading up from No. 9 to No. 1 where the Panthers will have their choice of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. The history of these moves has been mixed with several success stories such as Kansas City getting Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo moving up for Josh Allen, as well as failures such as Chicago moving up for Mitch Trubisky.

