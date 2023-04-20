A look at some of best and worst draft trade-up for QBs
By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Trading up to draft a quarterback in the first round has become commonplace in recent years with it happening 17 times in the past 12 drafts. Carolina is expected to be the 18th team to do it since 2011 after trading up from No. 9 to No. 1 where the Panthers will have their choice of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. The history of these moves has been mixed with several success stories such as Kansas City getting Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo moving up for Josh Allen, as well as failures such as Chicago moving up for Mitch Trubisky.
FILE - New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up ahead of a NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md.
FILE - Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, poses with USC's Sam Darnold after being picked by the New York Jets during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.