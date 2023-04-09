A look at previous Masters affected by inclement weather

By The Associated Press
Patrons leave the course after play was suspended for the day in the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Heavy rains forced play to be suspended in the third round of the Masters, but it’s hardly the first time the tournament has been affected by Augusta’s persnickety spring weather. Four years ago, the final round was moved up much earlier in the day to ensure play would be completed before an expected storm front moved in. There hasn’t been a Monday finish since 1983, when the second round was totally rained out on Friday.

