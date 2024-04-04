A look at each men’s Final Four team, through advanced stats

It feels like UConn vs. the field in the men’s Final Four. The advanced stats show the defending champions have no glaring weaknesses. Still, the other three teams made it this far for a reason. Purdue is dominant on the boards and does a great job getting to the free throw line. Alabama has an efficient, fast-paced offense. And N.C. State does a great job taking care of the ball. Even if the Wolfpack are going through a rough stretch offensively, they don’t compound their problems.

