A Lim Kim wins Lotte Championship in Hawaii for 2nd LPGA Tour title

HONOLULU (AP) — A Lim Kim won the Lotte Championship on Saturday for her second LPGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two–stroke victory over playing partner Nataliya Guseva. A stroke ahead of Guseva entering the day at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, Kim ended a six-hole par streak with a birdie on the par-5 18th. The 29-year-old South Korean player jumped from 65th to 22nd in the Race to CME Globe standings to secure a spot in the 60-player season finale that pays $4 million to the winner. She won the U.S. Women’s Open in December 2020. Guseva was trying to become the first Russian winner in LPGA Tour history. She parred the final five holes in a 69. Kim finished at 18-under 270.

