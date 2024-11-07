A Lim Kim starts strong in Hawaii and takes step toward getting into season finale on LPGA

HONOLULU (AP) — A Lim Kim is off to a solid start in the LPGA event in Hawaii. The former U.S. Women’s Open champion opened with a 66. She has a one-shot lead over five players who are doing a lot of chasing in the wind. Kim is at No. 65 in the Race to CME Globe. Only two tournaments remain for players to get into the top 60 for the LPGA season finale where the winner gets $4 million. Bianca Pagdanganan is at No. 107 and her immediate concern is getting into the top 100 to keep her card for next year.

