A Lim Kim has hole-in-one, 2 late birdies to take lead into Lotte Championship finale

HONOLULU (AP) — A Lim Kim had a hole-in-one on the par-3 ninth and birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 67 and one-stroke lead over Nataliya Guseva on Friday in the Lotte Championship. Kim rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 16th with the birdies on the par-4 17th and par-5 18th. She had a 14-under 202 total at breezy Hoakalei Country Club with a round left in the event that started Wednesday. Kim is No. 65 in the Race to CME Globe, and only has two tournaments left to crack the top 60 and earn a spot in the season finale that pays $4 million to the winner. Guseva shot 68. She’s trying to become the first Russian winner in LPGA Tour history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.