A lesson from Saban: Miami will have to deal with the praise he called ‘rat poison’

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Mario Cristobal worked at Alabama under Nick Saban, so he’s fully aware of what his former boss considers to be one of the biggest threats to a good football team. Saban called it “rat poison” — his term for praise from the outside world, the type that is so highly heaped it can distract a team from doing its job. And Cristobal knows it’s coming. Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo says “we’re nowhere near where we need to be. … We have a long way to go.”

