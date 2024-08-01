A lack of wind forces scuttles first Olympic sailing medal races, leaving sailors broiling

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The first medal races for sailing at the Paris Olympics have been postponed because of a lack of wind, leaving athletes broiling in the heat on the water for more than two hours before sending them back to the marina in Marseille. Both the men’s and women’s skiffs — powerful, bird-like two-person boats — were scheduled to hold their finals, but they were called off after 5 p.m. local time. The men’s team from Spain and the women’s team from France were in the lead after 12 regattas since Sunday, but no team started the day with a clear grasp on the podium.

