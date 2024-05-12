A.J. Smith, who is the winningest general manager in Chargers’ history, dies at 75

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Smith, a longtime NFL executive who was the winningest general manager in Chargers history, has died. He was 75. His son, Atlanta assistant general manager Kyle Smith, announced his father’s death in a statement released by the Falcons on Sunday. Kyle Smith said his father had been battling prostate cancer for seven years. The Chargers won five division titles during Smith’s 10 seasons as GM. The franchise’s 98 wins, including the playoffs, were the sixth most in the league from 2003-12.

