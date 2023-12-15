A.J. Foyt Racing names Sting Ray Robb to drive No. 41 Chevy in IndyCar Series for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing has named Sting Ray Robb as driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet next season in the NTT IndyCar Series. The 22-year-old Robb is entering his second year in the series and will drive a Chevy for the first time for the team founded by the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and run by son Larry Foyt. The graduate of IndyCar’s open wheel ladder series debuted for Dale Coyne Racing and finished 23rd with 147 points in the standings with a career-best 12th-place finish in the season finale at Monterey, California. Robb won the 2020 Indy Pro title and was runner-up in the 2022 Indy NXT Series.

