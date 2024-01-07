A.J. Brown hurts knee against Giants as Eagles’ injury woes continue

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A.J. Brown left the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New York Giants with a knee injury in the first quarter. The star wide receiver’s return is questionable.

Brown was hurt after catching a 9-yard pass from Jalen Hurts. Cornerback Nick McCloud punched the ball out of Brown’s hands for a fumble, and the two went to the turf at MetLife Stadium. Micah McFadden recovered the ball for New York.

Brown lay on the field for a couple of minutes, walked gingerly to the the medical tent favoring his right left and then went to the Eagles locker room.

Brown came into the game with 105 catches for 1,447 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Eagles started the game without starters DeVonta Smith, Darius Slay, D’Andre Swift and Fletcher Cox with their playoff seed still at stake.

New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) forces a fumble on Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig

Swift had 1,049 yards rushing in his first season with the Eagles and was listed out with an illness. Smith had 81 catches for 1,066 yards but is sidelined with an ankle injury. Slay, a starting cornerback, hasn’t played since he had arthroscopic knee surgery in December.

A six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Cox was not listed on any injury report this week and was resting up for the playoffs.

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor left late in the first quarter with a thumb injury, but he returned after missing a series. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was knocked out of the game with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles can win the NFC East and earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a Dallas loss at Washington. They could also earn the No. 5 seed and open the playoffs on the road against the NFC South champion.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.