A home run by Mookie Betts prompts fan to give his new daughter the middle name of the Dodgers star

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Dodgers fan told Mookie Betts in the on-deck circle during a game that if Betts hit a home run he would give his soon-to-be-born daughter the middle name of Mookie. Betts urged the man not to do it before he hit a 436-foot blast against Oakland at Dodger Stadium. Not long after, Betts says he saw a certificate on social media announcing the baby’s birth and her name of Francesca Mookie Mancuso. She was born on Aug. 7 to Giuseppe and Shannon Mancusco. Betts says he can’t wait to meet the baby and he calls it “one of the coolest moments” of his entire career.

