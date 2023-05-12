A hole-by-hole look at Oak Hill for the PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Oak Hill for the 105th PGA Championship. This is a Donald Ross design that has gone through a restoration project led by Andrew Green. Oak Hill has hosted the U.S. Open three times and the PGA Championship three times. It also most notably had the Ryder Cup in 1995. Europe won that year by winning four matches on the famed 18th hole. That 18th hole is where Shaun Micheel hit 7-iron to 2 inches when he won the PGA Championship in 2003. Temperatures are expected to be mild.

