A healthy CJ Donaldson could be West Virginia’s best chance of reversing years of mediocrity

One of West Virginia’s best chances to turn around years of mediocrity rests on the health of running back CJ Donaldson. Donaldson missed much of last season with injuries. But he’s looking to repeat some early standout performances when the Mountaineers open the season Saturday at No. 7 Penn State. Donaldson moved from tight end to running back in the 2022 preseason and scored six touchdowns in his first three games. His first career carry in the opener at Pittsburgh was a 44-yard run. He also blocked a second-half punt that led to his own scoring run and he finished with a season-best 125 yards on just seven carries.

