A healthy CJ Donaldson could be West Virginia’s best chance of reversing years of mediocrity

By JOHN RABY The Associated Press
FILE -West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson (12) rushes the ball against Towson during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. One of West Virginia’s best chances to turn around years of mediocrity rests on the health of Donaldson, who led the team in rushing before a season-ending ankle injury in 2022.(AP Photo/William Wotring, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/William Wotring]

One of West Virginia’s best chances to turn around years of mediocrity rests on the health of running back CJ Donaldson. Donaldson missed much of last season with injuries. But he’s looking to repeat some early standout performances when the Mountaineers open the season Saturday at No. 7 Penn State. Donaldson moved from tight end to running back in the 2022 preseason and scored six touchdowns in his first three games. His first career carry in the opener at Pittsburgh was a 44-yard run. He also blocked a second-half punt that led to his own scoring run and he finished with a season-best 125 yards on just seven carries.

