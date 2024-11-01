A healthier Justin Herbert is helping the Chargers hit their stride on offense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert was adamant throughout training camp that the Los Angeles Chargers offense would be a work in progress early in the season. Since the bye week, though, the offense has begun to hit its stride and has started to resemble what Chargers fans have been used to seeing since Herbert was drafted sixth overall in 2020. A healthier Herbert and more practice time with his receivers have opened up the vertical passing game. Going into Sunday’s game at Cleveland, Herbert has 540 passing yards in the past three games on routes of 10 yards or more.

