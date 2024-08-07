A good day, mate: Kennedy wins pole vault at Paris Games for Australia’s record 18th Olympic gold

PARIS (AP) — It was a good day for Australia, mate. There was no need to abbreviate the morning greeting to g’day as Aussies woke up to a national record haul of Olympic gold. Nina Kennedy’s victory in the pole vault was Australia’s 18th of the Paris Games. That broke the previous mark of 17 set at both the 2004 Athens Games and in Tokyo three years ago. The productive stretch had Australia ranked third in the gold-medal standings behind the United States and China on Day 12 in Paris. Of course, it mostly happened overnight for people living Down Under.

