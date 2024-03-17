A Garland celebration as Trine tops No. 1-ranked Hampden-Sydney 69-61 in DIII championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Cortez Garland scored 22 points and Nate Tucker scored 13 points and Trine University beat Hampden-Sydney 69-61 to claim the NCAA Division III national championship. It’s the first men’s college basketball championship for the Thunder, who entered the 64-team tournament ranked 13th in the country. Hampden-Sydney was ranked No. 1. The Tigers led 25-23 at the break before Garland tied it with a jump shot, provided a pair of foul shots for a two-point lead and then buried a 3-pointer to complete his 7-0 run in less than two minutes. The Thunder led the remainder. Adam Brazil was the lone player for Hampden-Sydney to score in double digits with 23 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.