A French Open player was fined $25K for accidentally hitting a fan with a ball after a point

PARIS (AP) — French tennis player Terence Atmane has been fined $25,000 by the French Open referee after hitting a ball angrily and accidentally striking a spectator in the stands during his first-round loss. Friday’s penalty is nearly a third of the prize money Atmane earned in the tournament, which was 73,000 euros — about $80,000. Atmane is a 22-year-old with a career-best ranking of 120th. He smacked a ball over the wall into the seats behind the opposite baseline at 492-capacity Court 12 after losing a point in the fourth set against Sebastian Ofner of Austria on Sunday.

