A few pro boxers are big hits in Paris. Some foes think they should pick on somebody their own size

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Although professional boxers were first allowed into the Olympics eight years ago, they haven’t come close to dominating in the way many coaches and fighters feared they would. That’s easy to forget this week outside of Paris if you happen to be watching 30-year-old super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov taking time out from his 14-0 pro career to try to beat up a bunch of younger, less experienced boxers in his third Olympics. Jalolov and a few other pros, particularly IBF lightweight champion Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil, have some coaches and opponents questioning their presence in Paris.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.