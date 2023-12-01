A dozen years after scandal, Bobby Petrino beloved at Arkansas as he rejoins team to run offense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Bobby Petrino felt like he was back home. The once-disgraced, now-beloved coach was introduced as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator at a news conference Thursday alongside the man who hired him, coach Sam Pittman. It was the first time Petrino took questions from the Arkansas sports media since his now-infamous motorcycle crash in 2011, amid the scandal that led to his firing as the Razorbacks’ head coach. The crash revealed that the married Petrino was in a romantic relationship with a football staffer, and he was fired. Petrino says he was never angry about the school’s decision and “was always a Hogs fan.”

