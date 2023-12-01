A dozen years after scandal, Bobby Petrino beloved at Arkansas as he rejoins team to run offense

By ERIC W. BOLIN The Associated Press
FILE - Arkansas football coach Bobby Petrino answers a question during media day at the Broyles Center in Fayetteville, Ark., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2008. Arkansas announced Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, it is bringing back Bobby Petrino to be offensive coordinator, 11 years after he was fired as head coach in a sordid scandal that involved a motorcycle accident, an affair with a woman who worked for him and being untruthful to his bosses.(AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/April L. Brown]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Bobby Petrino felt like he was back home. The once-disgraced, now-beloved coach was introduced as Arkansas’ offensive coordinator at a news conference Thursday alongside the man who hired him, coach Sam Pittman. It was the first time Petrino took questions from the Arkansas sports media since his now-infamous motorcycle crash in 2011, amid the scandal that led to his firing as the Razorbacks’ head coach. The crash revealed that the married Petrino was in a romantic relationship with a football staffer, and he was fired. Petrino says he was never angry about the school’s decision and “was always a Hogs fan.”

