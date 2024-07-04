A dinner and ‘super’ wine helped Switzerland become a contender at Euro 2024. England’s up next.

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Switzerland is on the verge of making history at Euro 2024, but a few months ago it was a team under severe pressure. A dinner and some “super” red wine in Duesseldorf helped captain Granit Xhaka and coach Murat Yakin turn things around. Switzerland plays England in the same city in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The Swiss team eliminated defending champion Italy last week and is a step away from the semifinals. That would be its best-ever result at any tournament. Yakin’s contract expires at the end of the tournament and he has so far chosen not to extend it.

