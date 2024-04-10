A decade since Sochi, John Carlson is still playing big minutes for the Capitals at age 34

A decade after representing the United States at the Sochi Olympics, John Carlson is still logging big minutes at age 34 and playing a huge role for the Washington Capitals as they try to return to the playoffs. Carlson, who recently passed the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, isn’t sure how to explain how he’s playing the second-most minutes in the league this season. But more than a half-dozen of his Olympic teammates have some theories about his longevity, durability and efficiency coming from his hockey intelligence.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.